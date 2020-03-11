Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 59,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,074 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $4,552,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,599,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,706,000 after acquiring an additional 150,508 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $5,853,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 244,039,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,203,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 959,624 shares of company stock valued at $18,933,827 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

KMI stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.