American Express (NYSE:AXP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $124.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AXP. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

AXP stock opened at $103.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.10. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,918 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,762,221.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,086 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,706.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,371,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,845 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $35,229,000 after purchasing an additional 87,134 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 843.7% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

