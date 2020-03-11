American Express (NYSE:AXP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $124.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.04% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on AXP. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.64.
AXP stock opened at $103.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.10. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.
In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,918 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,762,221.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,086 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,706.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,371,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,845 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $35,229,000 after purchasing an additional 87,134 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 843.7% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.