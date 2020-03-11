Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,162 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSGX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,003,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,020,000 after acquiring an additional 73,106 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,185,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,103,000 after purchasing an additional 284,803 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 933.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 775,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after acquiring an additional 700,811 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 485,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 469,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,960 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

DSGX stock opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.