BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 24,597 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,597 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,802,000 after buying an additional 629,160 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,326,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,232,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,026,000 after purchasing an additional 34,760 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,036,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,430,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,683,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,710,000 after buying an additional 44,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.86.

AEP stock opened at $94.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $81.95 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.57.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

In other American Electric Power news, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

