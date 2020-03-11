BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 27,343 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,343 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,700,000 after acquiring an additional 60,557 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,845.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 234,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.76.

In other Marriott International news, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $2,978,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,306 shares of company stock worth $6,176,190. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAR opened at $109.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $101.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.38 and its 200 day moving average is $134.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

