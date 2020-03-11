Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 1,775 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after buying an additional 13,543,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,238,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,563,000 after buying an additional 375,351 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,094,000 after buying an additional 1,320,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,460,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,349,000 after buying an additional 127,553 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Altria Group stock opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

