Bank of Hawaii Buys Shares of 4,670 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,903,000 after purchasing an additional 135,698 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 26.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 596.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 16,634 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 32.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,123,000 after buying an additional 32,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $2,560,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.56.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $106.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.19 and a 1-year high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. On average, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $1,985,135.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,755.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

