BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 5,814 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 45,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of American International Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 774,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,762,000 after acquiring an additional 46,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

AIG stock opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

