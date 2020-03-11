Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

NYSE EVRG opened at $66.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.32. Evergy has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $131,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,280 shares of company stock valued at $724,756. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

