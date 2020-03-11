ValuEngine Upgrades ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) to “Hold”

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
ESSA stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $17.73.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 6.92%. On average, analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ESSA Bancorp Company Profile
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
