ValuEngine Upgrades ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) to “Hold”

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

ESSA stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $17.73.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 6.92%. On average, analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

