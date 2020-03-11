Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:PNRG opened at $87.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.75. Primeenergy Resources has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $184.20. The company has a market capitalization of $258.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.49.

In other Primeenergy Resources news, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.69, for a total transaction of $260,947.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles E. Drimal, Jr. sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,071,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,502 over the last 90 days. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNRG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Primeenergy Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,971 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 22.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primeenergy Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Primeenergy Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

About Primeenergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

