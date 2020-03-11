PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

PLXP stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. PLx Pharma has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 4.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PLx Pharma stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PLXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. PLx Pharma accounts for approximately 0.3% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. owned about 0.68% of PLx Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.