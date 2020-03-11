ValuEngine Upgrades RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) to “Hold”

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $7.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

Get RADCOM alerts:

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 20.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in RADCOM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,744,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in RADCOM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in RADCOM by 1,023.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RADCOM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in RADCOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.