ValuEngine Upgrades RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) to “Hold”

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $7.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $10.37.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 20.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RADCOM Company Profile
RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.
