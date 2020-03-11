Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PULM. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Sunday, November 10th.

NASDAQ PULM opened at $1.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.26. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pulmatrix stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 284.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,566 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Pulmatrix worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

