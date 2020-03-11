Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $18.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 990.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5,236.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.
