Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $18.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $667.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 990.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5,236.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

