Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $15.96.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.52 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 57,779.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $10,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,226,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,650,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

