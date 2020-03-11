Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.25.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $475.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $500.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 51,842 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.04, for a total transaction of $19,494,665.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 412,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,981,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total value of $632,667.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,429.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,587 shares of company stock valued at $34,360,840 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 409.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,924.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.