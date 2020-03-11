Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

RNGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

RNGR stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $8.76.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.45 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.19%. On average, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 706,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 157,103 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 26.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

