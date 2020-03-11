RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

RNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.67.

RNR opened at $164.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $141.00 and a 12 month high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.15 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

