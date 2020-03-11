Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Get Straumann alerts:

Straumann stock opened at $900.97 on Monday. Straumann has a 1-year low of $775.85 and a 1-year high of $1,055.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $993.31 and its 200 day moving average is $916.33.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.