SBERBANK RUSSIA/S (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

SBERBANK RUSSIA/S (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

SBRCY opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SBERBANK RUSSIA/S has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $17.48.

About SBERBANK RUSSIA/S

Sberbank of Russia provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company accepts fixed-term, settlement, and online deposits; savings certificates; trace and metals accounts; and certificates of deposit.

