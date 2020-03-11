Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Scholastic stock opened at $31.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.29. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scholastic will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 13.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 55.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 48.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 12.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 9.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

