Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.
Scholastic stock opened at $31.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 0.81.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 13.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 55.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 48.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 12.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 9.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.
About Scholastic
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.
