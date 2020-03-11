Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $7.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $957.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.16. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $13.91.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The business’s revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 71.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

