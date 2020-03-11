SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRP opened at $1.00 on Monday. SPAR Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $23.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SPAR Group by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in shares of SPAR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPAR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

