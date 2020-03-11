Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of SHLX opened at $12.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $22.70.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 94.24% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rob L. Jones acquired 15,000 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $248,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 638,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after buying an additional 137,170 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.