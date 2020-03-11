ValuEngine Downgrades Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) to Sell

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SI. Barclays initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

