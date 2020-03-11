San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered San Miguel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

OTCMKTS:SMGBY opened at $22.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.59. San Miguel has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $36.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93.

About San Miguel

San Miguel Corporation engages in food and beverage, packaging, energy, fuel and oil, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. Its Food and Beverage segment is involved in feeds production; poultry and livestock farming; processing and selling poultry and meat products; processing and marketing refrigerated processed and canned meat products; manufacturing and marketing flour, flour mixes, bakery ingredients, butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly snacks and desserts, specialty oils, salad aids, snacks, and condiments; importing and marketing coffee and coffee-related products; and grain terminal handling.

