Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SMIT opened at $3.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. Schmitt Industries has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 4.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Walter Brown Pistor sold 509,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $1,655,325.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

