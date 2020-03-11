Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SMLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.61.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMLP opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.83. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.