Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $231,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,442.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nomi Ghez acquired 21,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.27 per share, with a total value of $495,069.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,844.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 125,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,588 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

