ValuEngine Upgrades Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) to “Hold”

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Constellation Brands from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.37.

STZ opened at $165.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $160.51 and a 1 year high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776 in the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

