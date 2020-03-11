AT&T (NYSE:T) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

AT&T (NYSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

Shares of T opened at $35.85 on Monday. AT&T has a 1 year low of $29.94 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $257.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,115,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 234,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

