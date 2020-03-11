Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TBBK. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $9.41 on Monday. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $637.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

