Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $7.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $444.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. Translate Bio has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 33.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

