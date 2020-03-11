Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $7.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $444.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. Translate Bio has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 33.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
Ranger Energy Services Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
Ranger Energy Services Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
RenaissanceRe Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
RenaissanceRe Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Straumann Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
Straumann Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
SBERBANK RUSSIA/S Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
SBERBANK RUSSIA/S Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Scholastic Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Scholastic Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report