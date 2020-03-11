ValuEngine Downgrades Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) to Hold

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

TELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $1.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $255.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.63.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 527.46% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charif Souki sold 2,001,139 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $3,642,072.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,533,853 shares in the company, valued at $51,931,612.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,347,143 shares of company stock worth $34,624,239. Company insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 34,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 26,272 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 42,746 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

