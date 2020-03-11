TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TGA. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ TGA opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. TransGlobe Energy has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $70.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.
TransGlobe Energy Company Profile
TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.
