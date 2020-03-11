TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TGA. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ TGA opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. TransGlobe Energy has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $70.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,116,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 47,446 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 80,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 49,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 815,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 162,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

