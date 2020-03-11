Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.58

Shares of Anglesey Mining Plc (LON:AYM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $1.22. Anglesey Mining shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 417,698 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and a PE ratio of -13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.57.

About Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM)

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also has a 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 6% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

