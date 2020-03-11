TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TGNA. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TEGNA will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,393,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after buying an additional 141,183 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 338,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

