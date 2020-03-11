Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TGT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.61.

Shares of TGT opened at $108.33 on Monday. Target has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.90. The company has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Target will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

