Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TGT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.61.
Shares of TGT opened at $108.33 on Monday. Target has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.90. The company has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.
