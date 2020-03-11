ValuEngine Upgrades Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) to Sell

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

NYSE TM opened at $126.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.08. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $145.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $173.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $69.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 293.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after buying an additional 21,673 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

