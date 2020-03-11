Billington (LON:BILN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $349.02

Billington Holdings PLC (LON:BILN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $349.02 and traded as low as $334.00. Billington shares last traded at $350.00, with a volume of 9,019 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 411.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 349.88. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07.

In related news, insider Alexander Ospelt sold 910,000 shares of Billington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.56), for a total value of £3,157,700 ($4,153,775.32). Also, insider John Gordon sold 200,000 shares of Billington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.39), for a total transaction of £820,000 ($1,078,663.51). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,235,000 shares of company stock valued at $440,270,000.

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; complex steel structures for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions, as well as property rental and management services.

