Pure Wafer (LON:PUR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.65

Pure Wafer plc (LON:PUR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.65 and traded as low as $37.00. Pure Wafer shares last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 21,862 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Pure Wafer from GBX 47 ($0.62) to GBX 56 ($0.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 24.91 and a current ratio of 25.51.

Pure Wafer plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in provision of silicon wafer reclaim services and the provision of management services to its trading subsidiaries. The Company cleans and polishes silicon wafers (test wafers) sent for reclaim by the semiconductor manufacturers.

