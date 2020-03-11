Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.59

Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.59 and traded as low as $5.46. Champions Oncology shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 39,200 shares traded.

CSBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Champions Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Champions Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $75.18 million, a P/E ratio of -57.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Champions Oncology Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 708,155 shares of Champions Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $4,950,003.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 204,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 174,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 35,840 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Champions Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Champions Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Champions Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.