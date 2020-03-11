America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMOV) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.63

America Movil SAB de CV ADR (NYSE:AMOV)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.63 and traded as low as $13.80. America Movil SAB de CV shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 600 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67.

Get America Movil SAB de CV alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in America Movil SAB de CV stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR (NYSE:AMOV) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.