Modern Water (LON:MWG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.34

Modern Water Plc (LON:MWG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $0.60. Modern Water shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 3,877,247 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.32.

About Modern Water (LON:MWG)

Modern Water plc owns, develops, and supplies technologies, products, and services to address the availability of fresh water, and for the treatment and disposal of wastewater worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Membranes and Monitoring. It owns, installs, and operates water and industrial water treatment membrane solutions and products, including membrane brine concentration technologies; multi stage flash desalination plants; forward osmosis desalination plants; evaporative cooling systems; and enhanced oil recovery and hydro osmotic power applications.

