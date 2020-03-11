Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.99

Enteq Upstream PLC (LON:NTQ)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.99 and traded as low as $16.26. Enteq Upstream shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 62,022 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 million and a P/E ratio of -56.67.

About Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ)

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

