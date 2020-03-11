Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.68

Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.68 and traded as low as $8.27. Klabin shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 6,511 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment plants and grows pine and eucalyptus trees; and sells timber to third parties. The Paper segment produces and sells cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper rolls.

