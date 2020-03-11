TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $103.48

Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $103.48 and traded as low as $70.50. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $72.50, with a volume of 480 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 245 ($3.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 103.22. The company has a market cap of $52.59 million and a P/E ratio of 1.50.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra production sharing concessions.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.