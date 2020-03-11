Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $77.36

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.36 and traded as low as $70.00. Alliance Pharma shares last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 1,080,890 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. The firm has a market cap of $391.82 million and a P/E ratio of 18.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.40.

About Alliance Pharma (LON:APH)

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products. It acquires the rights of established products, and owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

