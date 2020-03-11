Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.07

Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.07 and traded as low as $1.62. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 9,700 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of -0.08.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.